Watch: Officers comb through allotments and undergrowth in search of missing baby

A huge search operation continues to find a missing baby, following the arrest of a couple in Brighton.

The baby's parents, Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, had been travelling off-grid around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton on January 5.

They were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night (27 February) after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.

Police have been searching allotments near to where the couple were arrested, combing through surrounding undergrowth for the two-month-old baby.

A police cordon is in place, with officers from both Sussex and the MET working together on the search.

The baby has not had any medical attention since birth in early January, and it is unknown if the baby was full-term or has any health issues.

Anyone who may be able to assist in the search for the couple’s baby is urged to contact 999.

