Southampton's Craig David is set to bring his world-famous TS5 live set to Worthing for one night only this Autumn.Castle Goring, a Grade I listed country house, will be hosting the event on the 8th of September. It will be the first time in many years the town has played host to an outdoor concert on this scale.

It's part of the new 'At The Castle' open air concert series which will see more events announced later in the year.

Craig David grew up on Southampton's Holyrood estate, it was there his love of music began and his bedroom became a recording studio. He has gone on to sell more than 15 million albums and he has had 14 Top Ten hits and gone multi-platinum in more than 20 countries.

What is TS5?TS5 started out as an exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig at his penthouse home in Miami. The set combines massive old skool anthems from R&B to Swing and Garage with the latest chart- topping House hits mixed in. Craig sings, MCs and works the crowd, all while DJ-ing. Tickets go on sale on Friday 3rd March at 10am.