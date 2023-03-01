The family of a man from Southampton who died after being stabbed, have paid tribute to him.

Police were called to a property in Warburton Road, Thornhill, at 1.08am on Saturday morning.

Officers found Mark Noke, 64, with a single stab wound to his chest. He died at the scene.

Three men, arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody.

In a statement, Mr Noke's family paid tribute to him and said: "Mark was a kind and loving member of our family who also touched the lives of so many others with his warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was a devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son.

"Mark’s passing has left a void that will be deeply felt, not just by his family but by all who knew him.

"Mark had a gift for making people feel seen and heard. He had a ready smile, a listening ear, and a compassionate heart that drew people to him.

"Wherever Mark was, whatever he was doing, he would always find time to help others and would be the first to offer encouragement and enthusiastic support without expecting anything in return.

"We are devastated by this senseless, cowardly and murderous act.

"Our love for you is eternal, unfaltering, yet we could not protect you from evil.

"Our hearts shattered, our sorrow profound."

Police are continuing to investigate after Mark Noke was stabbed in Southampton. Credit: ITV Meridian

Superintendent Philip Lamb said: "This has been an involved investigation and we still have a large team in place who continue to follow up multiple lines of enquiry.

"We have set up a mobile police station in Warburton Road and have more officers on patrol, so if you live in the local area and have any concerns we are more than happy to speak with you about these.

"Our appeal for witnesses, footage or any further information continues so please get in touch with us. Your call could lead to justice for Mark and his family."

Anyone with information or CCTV footage are being asked to call 101 and quote Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.