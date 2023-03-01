Police are on the hunt after 419 electric scooters were stolen from a lorry at Fleet Services.

The e-scooters were taken from a white DAF arctic lorry, which was parked in the lorry park of the services on M3 Southbound in Fleet, between 10pm on Monday (27 February) and 6.30am on Tuesday (28 February).

The parked vehicle had its side curtain slit and the e-scooters taken from inside.

Officers are conducting extensive inquiries as part of the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via their website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230081748.

Alternatively, you can report 100% anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

