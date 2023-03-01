Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford gives a significant update.

The remains of a baby have been found in the search for a missing two-month-old child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, the detective leading the investigation has said.

Met Police and Sussex Police officers has confirmed the baby was found in woodland near to where the couple were arrested.

A post-mortem will now be carried out. Police say a cordon will be in place for a significant amount of time while enquiries continue.

Detectives have asked people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding this case, as it might prejudice any future court proceedings.

In a statement to the media at 7pm, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: "Further to the update given earlier today, there has been a significant development.

"It is my very sad duty to update that this afternoon, police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested, discovered the remains of a baby.

"A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

"A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time.

"This is an outcome that myself and the many officers who have been part of the search, had hoped would not happen.

"I recognise the impact this news will have on the many people who have been following this story closely, and can assure them that we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened.

"Constance Martin and Mark Gordon remain in custody after an application for the extension of their detention for a further 36 hours was sought from Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

"It is imperative now that media and members of the public refrain from speculation and comments online that could be prejudicial to potential court proceedings.

"No further information about the discovery will be shared at this time.

"Anyone who has information that could support the investigation should call the incident room on 0208 345 3854."

WATCH: Police officers and rescue teams spent hours searching for the baby.

Hundreds of search and rescue experts spent days scouring 90 square miles of the Sussex countryside in a bid to find the baby, who had not had any medical attention since being born in a car in Bolton on 5 January.

Marten, 35, who comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections, first went missing with her boyfriend Mr Gordon, 48, when their car was found abandoned and on fire at the edge of the M61.

From there they travelled around the country by taxi, avoiding police by paying for everything in cash, covering their faces while on CCTV and moving locations frequently, often after dark.

They were finally arrested in Brighton on Monday, minutes after a member of the public tipped off the police, but their baby was not with them.

Marten and Gordon were later arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

More to follow.