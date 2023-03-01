Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The moment two people ran red lights and were almost hit by a train.

CCTV cameras have captured the moment a pair of riders on a moped narrowly escaped being struck by a train, travelling up to 70mph, in West Sussex.

The two people ran red lights - which is a criminal offence - and dodged barriers at a level crossing near Littlehampton at 3.09pm on 21 February.

Network Rail said the incident at Toddington crossing caused delays to Southern passengers.

The driver of the service, which was travelling from Brighton to Southampton, made an emergency stop and took time to compose himself before carrying on with the journey.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s route director for Sussex, said: "We came very close to having two deaths on our railway last week and a train driver living with the memories of that.

"We try to make our network as safe as possible but we do need people to work with us by paying attention to red lights and barriers.

"We need to track these people down and make sure they know the consequences of their actions."

Inspector Emma Boulton, British Transport Police, said: "Put simply – this is some of the most stupidly reckless behaviour on a level crossing I have seen in my entire career.

"These riders blatantly ignored the red light in front of them and were just split seconds away from a truly catastrophic collision, which I have no doubt would have had fatal consequences.

"This footage should serve as a very explicit reminder to everyone of the dangers of misusing level crossings."

Samantha Facey, Southern’s Health, Safety & Security Director, said: "This video beggars belief. Today we could be talking about a double death with all the misery and heartache that would cause the bikers’ families and friends."