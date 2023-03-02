One of Surrey's rarely-seen residents, the Hazel Dormouse, is the focus of a major new conservation campaign led by Surrey Wildlife Trust.

It is part of a wider push to halt and reverse the decline of nature in the county.

The campaign aims to raise £25,000 to improve and protect the hedgerows and woodlands that Dormice and many other species rely on.

This would enable dormice to shelter, breed, feed and sleep safely.

Credit: PA images

The nocturnal rodents, have been present in Surrey since the last Ice Age, however the species has suffered big population declines recently, according to the Trust.

Dormice numbers have fallen by 75% in Surrey over the last 25 years alone, with research suggesting they are now in chronic decline nationally and should be reclassified as endangered.

Dormice grow to a maximum of 30 grams and live for up to five years.

They are the only small British mammal with a furry prehensile tail, which they use to wrap around their body during lengthy winter hibernations as well as to assist with climbing.

Credit: PA images

Surrey Wildlife Trust CEO Jane Chimbwandira says their decline is symptomatic of the decline in wild places we all depend on.

"The hedgerows and woodlands that Dormice need to survive and thrive also support hundreds of other species, help to protect us from flooding and soil erosion, block out traffic noise, keep the air clean and store thousands of tons of CO2.

"By supporting our campaign to save Dormice, you can help secure the future of Surrey as a great place to live not just for wildlife but for people too."

Katy Fielding, project manager of Surrey Wildlife Trust's Hedgerow Heritage programme says: "Hedgerows are the forgotten heroes of Surrey's landscape. With a properly-managed hedgerow supporting up to a dozen types of native tree, not to mention a huge variety of plant life at the margins and base, they are superhighways of biodiversity, offering shelter and safe passage to countless species."