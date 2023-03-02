Four dogs have been killed and a man has been critically injured in a crash on a major road near Basingstoke.

Emergency services were called to the A339 Kingsclere bypass at about 8.20am on Wednesday (1 March) following reports of a collision involving a grey Tesla Model Y and a black Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Tesla, a 48-year-old man from Basingstoke, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released.

The driver of the Golf, a 30-year-old man from Tadley, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital for treatment. Four dogs that were in the Golf died in the collision.

Police Constable Mike Elwood of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and we would like to thank motorists for their patience.

“We are investigating the circumstances around this collision and would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“We would particularly like to speak to any motorists with relevant dash-cam footage of either vehicle.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers quoting Operation Tidesurge.

