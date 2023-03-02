Police have confirmed that a woman's body found in woodland in Sussex is the missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook.

Laurel Aldridge was reported missing from her home in the village of Walberton, near Arundel in West Sussex, on Valentine's Day, and was last seen at Slindon Cricket Club around two-and-a-half miles away.

Her body was found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel on Saturday 25 February.

Today (Thursday 2 March) Sussex Police confirmed f ormal identification has now taken place.

Mackenzie Crook, who is famous for roles in The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean joined Laurel's children to search the local area for the 62-year-old.

Paying tribute to Ms Aldridge, her family said: "We will miss her every day, but we are so proud of everything she achieved in her 62 years on this earth.

"Laurel was a wonderful, creative, fiercely-intelligent person, who taught us all the meaning of empathy, dependability, and love.

"We as a family are broken by what has happened, but we have each other, we have our friends, and we have the support of the local community, who have so kindly rallied around us during this difficult time.

"We will never forget what you have done for us."

More follows.