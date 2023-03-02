Police are continuing to search the area where the remains of a baby were found in Sussex after an aristocrat and her boyfriend were arrested without their child.

Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of child neglect after a passer-by spotted them in Brighton in East Sussex.

They were re-arrested the following day on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Police and search teams spent two days combing through wooded areas and a nature reserve.

Officers confirmed the baby's remains was found in woodland on Wednesday near to where the couple were arrested.

Police and forensic officers continue to search the area where the baby's remains were found. Credit: ITV Meridian

The couple had been on the run since January 5 when their car was found abandoned and on fire next to the M61 in Bolton.

On Thursday morning, a cordon was in place at allotments which were at the centre of the search.

They were still being swept by officers from the Metropolitan Police, which is leading the investigation.

A forensic tent and police vans were in place in cordoned off Golf Drive while a nearby woodland area frequented by dog walkers was also closed to the public.

Police search teams scouring an area of woodland next to Golf Drive in Brighton Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

The pair remain in custody after police were granted a 36-hour custody extension by city magistrates on Wednesday.

The community remains in shock following discovery of the baby’s remains.

One mother-of-two, 37, who did not want to be named said: “Parents are concerned about what they are hearing and what is going to be said at school.

“Everyone is a bit in shock, we can’t quite believe it.”

Lilia Robertson, 48, added: “It is awful. We have got young children who have been questioning what is happening.

“I feel worried about going into the wood and that’s where I would normally walk.”