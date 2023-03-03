A drugs investigation team found a Fairy detergent box filled with cannabis during a search at a property in Fareham, Hampshire.

Fareham & Gosport High Harm officers entered the property on Valentine Close at around 1.20pm on Wednesday (1 March) and conducted a search inside.

They found £1,950 in cash, packets of cannabis and some suspected cocaine alongside the drug-filled washing detergent packaging.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of cocaine.

He has since been bailed until the 1st June while the investigation continues.

Fareham Police said in a post on Facebook: “This forms part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related harm and supply across Fareham & Gosport.

"Our activity wouldn’t be possible without the intelligence-gathering process that sits behind it, and much of this is driven by the information we receive from the public.”

“You won’t always see an immediate police deployment, but your information will still be looked at and will form part of the wider intelligence picture that we are pulling together.”

Officers are encouraging the public to report any information relating to drugs supply and suspicious behaviour via 101.