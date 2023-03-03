CCTV released after men impersonate police officers in B&Q robbery

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to following an incident in a B&Q car park in Farnborough.

Officers were called to a report at 5:35pm on Tuesday 6 December that two vehicles, a black Land Rover and a white Peugeot van, were involved in a collision outside the hardware store.

It’s believed that the Land Rover repeatedly rammed into the Peugeot, with the two men inside the van running away from the site.

Three men inside the Land Rover were reportedly impersonating police officers, with blue lights on the vehicle.

Following the collisions, the men attempted to gain entry to the van, but were unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Police seized a large quantity of cannabis from the back of the Peugeot.

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images released in connection with the incident. Credit: Hampshire Police

Another vehicle in the car park was damaged, along with bollards and one of the store’s windows was cracked during the incident.

On Thursday, 8 December, a 31-year-old man from Aldershot was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers have stressed the men inside the vehicle were not Police officers and the investigation is ongoing.

Police would like to speak to the man in the released photos in connection with the incident.