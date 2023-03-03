Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remanded in custody on manslaughter charge of baby named Victoria
Constance Marten and her partner, Mark Gordon, were remanded into custody by magistrates on Friday charged with the manslaughter of baby “Victoria”, after a major two-day search operation led to the infant’s discovery on Wednesday.
The remains of a baby were found in a plastic bag under some nappies in an allotment shed.
The couple appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday accused of three charges - including concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.
Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and that they were of no fixed abode during a short hearing in front of a packed courtroom.
WATCH: Gordon walking into Crawley Magistrates' Court
Gordon wore a grey jumper over his head throughout the hearing.
The aristocrat and her partner were charged with the offences on Thursday after the remains of the infant were found following a major two-day search operation.
In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Officers found the body of a baby while searching the Hollingbury area of Brighton on the afternoon of Wednesday, 1 March.
"We can now confirm the baby was a girl and we were told she had been named Victoria.
"A post-mortem examination held on Friday, 3 March, was unable to establish a cause of death and further tests will take place."
Marten and Gordon will appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.