Constance Marten and her partner, Mark Gordon, were remanded into custody by magistrates on Friday charged with the manslaughter of baby “Victoria”, after a major two-day search operation led to the infant’s discovery on Wednesday.

The remains of a baby were found in a plastic bag under some nappies in an allotment shed.

The couple appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday accused of three charges - including concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and that they were of no fixed abode during a short hearing in front of a packed courtroom.

Gordon wore a grey jumper over his head throughout the hearing.

The aristocrat and her partner were charged with the offences on Thursday after the remains of the infant were found following a major two-day search operation.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: " Officers found the body of a baby while searching the Hollingbury area of Brighton on the afternoon of Wednesday, 1 March.

"We can now confirm the baby was a girl and we were told she had been named Victoria.

"A post-mortem examination held on Friday, 3 March, was unable to establish a cause of death and further tests will take place."

Marten and Gordon will appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.