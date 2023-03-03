Lifeboats called to fire on board ferry off the Kent coast

Lifeboat crews have been called out after a ferry caught fire off the Kent coast.

Crews from Dover, Dungeness and Ramsgate were called at around 5.30pm after a fire broke out in the engine room of the passenger ferry the Isle of Innisfree.

The fire broke out as the ferry was heading from Dover to Calais.

A spokesperson for Irish Ferries said: "Irish Ferries crews train regularly to deal with incidents at sea, and the company has put its training into action and the fire has been extinguished.

"The ship was carrying 94 passengers and 89 crew, with all accounted for and safe and well. The ship is expected to be shortly underway, with the assistance of a tug, to Calais port.

"When the ship arrives in Calais, Irish Ferries will commence a full investigation into the incident in conjunction with the relevant authorities and will also assess what repairs will be necessary.

"In the meantime, the Isle of Innisfree’s imminent sailings have been cancelled, and affected customers are being contacted with alternative travel arrangements.

"Irish Ferries would like to sincerely apologise to all passengers affected by this evening’s incident, and the disruption to their onward journeys."