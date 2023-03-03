People living near an oil refinery in Hampshire say their houses "shook" following an "explosion".

Those near to the Fawley Refinery reported their windows shaking and hearing a massive bang on Friday evening (3 March).

One person on Twitter wrote: "It shook our house in Holbury! Very loud, lots of sirens after too!"

Meanwhile another Twitter user said: "My husband and I heard a deep boom while walking along the coastal path at Cowes."

Fire crews were on standby following reports of an explosion, as well as officers from Hampshire Police.

Waterside Police said on Facebook: "Police immediately responded to the scene. The refinery have stated that at this time there is no concern to the public and the incident is being investigated.

"Refinery employees will be searching the site to confirm and identify any issues but everything is stable and no issue has been identified by sensors or CCTV. Fire crews are on standby and the Waterside team will be patrolling the area."

ExxonMobil said it is investigating the incident but their operations are safe - and there is no risk to the local community."We have identified that the cause of the noise earlier this evening was a sudden release of air from a utilities line on a unit that was already shut down for maintenance.‘’There was no risk to communities, there have been no injuries and operations are continuing as normal.‘’We, again, apologise for the obvious concern that the noise will have caused to residents.’’