Police have been given extra powers to remove any football fans causing trouble ahead of today's Southampton v Leicester City Premier League match at St Mary's.

H ampshire Police say a dispersal order will be in place in the town centre today between midday and midnight.

The order means officers can use the powers to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour if it is felt necessary to ensure people’s safety.

It comes following reports of a minority of spectators engaging in anti-social behaviour at recent matches.

Superintendent Mark Lewis said: "We want to make sure the majority of football fans who do not engage in anti-social behaviour can enjoy today's match.

"The dispersal zone is in place so that we have the powers to help those in the area and remove anyone causing trouble.

"We are telling you this in the hope that we do not have to use these powers, however they are there if we need them to ensure the safety of the public, which is our main priority.

"It is important our communities know what we are doing to tackle anti-social behaviour and we hope this dispersal zone will make that minority of fans reconsider their actions.

"If you see our officers today please feel free to say hello or report anything in the area you're concerned about."

