A search is underway for a 20-year-old man from Poole who failed to show up for work.

Jack Rogers was last seen at approximately 10.30pm on Thursday 2 March in West Street. His family reported him missing the next day.

Police say he has been upset recently and are now turning to the public for help to find him.

H e is described as about five feet seven inches tall, of slim build and with dark blond hair. He is likely wearing a black Calvin Klein Puffa-style jacket.

Inspector Gareth Bishop, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe Jack has been very upset recently and since his disappearance his family has not heard from him.

“We are becoming very concerned for Jack’s welfare as he has also not turned up for work on Friday as expected.

“I am hoping that somebody may have seen Jack since the last confirmed sighting and can assist us in finding out where he might have gone.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Jack's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 03:490.

