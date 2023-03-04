Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Briere-Edney's report from Oxford

Residents and businesses are being warned of 'severe disruption' as one of Oxford's busiest streets is going to be closed to traffic for seven months.

Botley Road is being shut for the redevelopment of the city's train station.

Network Rail has announced its revised timetable for the the £161 million project, which will begin next month.

The project will mean more trains, and 50% more platform capacity.

An artist impression of what the new station will look like once complete. Credit: Network Rail

From December 2024, there will be two new services from Milton Keynes to Oxford, with two trains an hour and freight services.

There will also be segregated spaces for cyclists and pedestrians away from the main highway.

But concerns have been raised about the disruption it will cause of residents and businesses and commuters navigating through the diversions, in what is already a particularly busy city during commuting times.

There are also fears for access for people with disabilities or mobility impairment, and also emergency services.

Discussions are still in progress with these groups.

Taxi Driver Muhammad Shahzad has concerns about the closure of Botley Road

Claire Mahoney, Network Rail programme director for Oxfordshire Connect, explained: “Undertaking this work to enable the replacement of the bridge at Botley Road near the station in Oxford is a critical part of the works required to improve the station for the city, increase rail traffic in Oxfordshire and improve the highway for buses into the city.

"There was never going to be an easy way to do this work, it’s extremely complex and needs to be carefully coordinated with multiple utility companies as well as Thames Water and the Environment Agency who are undertaking other works close by.

"We’ve split the work into two parts this year and next year, so that we reduce the impact on the city’s residents.

"We’re working closely with the City and County councils, and transport providers so it’s easier to work and move around during the closure, but we know this is going to inevitably cause disruption.

"We urge residents and businesses to understand the impact on them and plan ahead whilst the works are in place.”

Cllr Louise Upton explains what the project will mean for future transport links

Councillor Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Management, said: “It is great to hear we have confirmed dates from Network Rail for work to start to redevelop Oxford Station.

"It will improve capacity for passengers and freight and is vital for the development of projects such as East West Rail and other improvements.

“As with any project of this scale, it will inevitably mean disruption – in this case the closure of Botley Road for two significant periods. While this cannot be avoided, we will do all we can to minimise the impact on the rest of the road network.

"We will work closely with Network Rail and our other partners, such as the bus companies, to keep the city moving during this period.”

The new station will have 50% more platform capacity. Credit: ITV Meridian

Councillor Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council said: “This work is critical to our plans for creating a sustainable transport network across Oxford and Oxfordshire and for improving the national rail network.

"However, I do not underestimate the immediate impact this will have on residents and businesses in and around the city.

"We will continue to engage with the County Council on their plans to mitigate the impact of the closure.

"While I understand some pre-emptive traffic management measures will be put in place, regular monitoring across the network will be essential to enable them to make additional rapid responses to address issues caused by the closure."

The project timeline is as follows:

April to October 2023 – Botley Road part closure until end of October for utility diversion work

29 July to 6 August 2023 – Track work and prep work for new platform – rail services impacted. Alternative travel arrangements and advice will be publicised in advance

March to October 2024 – Botley Road closed for highway work

August 2024 – Four-day rail closure for bridge replacement.

The road is due to reopen in November, but will close again for six months again in 2024.

