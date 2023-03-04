An Oxford councillor has revealed how a shocking picture which captured a bike caught under the wheel of a bus "made her cry".

The incident happened on Thursday outside the Crown and Thistle pub in Wood Farm in Headington, near Wood Farm School.

Green Councillor Emily Kerr, called on people to support a campaign aimed at completely eliminating road deaths and serious injuries caused by traffic collisions following the crash.

Posting on Twitter she said: "Cyclist under a bus this morning in Headingon. This picture made me cry. No more details yet.

"We URGENTLY NEED EVERYONE TO ACT ON #visionzero. This corner is blighted by DYL parking at school pick up / drop-off time. We need school streets.

"I desperately hope the cyclist is OK."

It was later reported that the cyclist was not seriously harmed.

The Vision Zero Scheme aims to completely eliminate deaths and serious injuries from road traffic collisions in Oxfordshire.

In June, the council set interim targets of a 25% cut in casualties by 2026 and a 50% reduction by 2030 before aiming to reach zero by 2050.

Councillor Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Management, said: “Recent tragic incidents on our roads have focused everyone’s minds on the vital importance of making our roads and streets safer for all users – especially the most vulnerable.

“Adopting a Vision Zero approach for Oxfordshire signals a clear ambition and commits the council to take a new approach.

"But we can’t achieve this alone. It will require close working with partners and stakeholders to look at infrastructure, behaviour, technology and legislation to achieve this change.”

