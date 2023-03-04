Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old man in Southampton.

M ark Noke died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, in the Thornhill area, in the early hours of Saturday, 25 February.

Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, Southampton, has been charged with possession of a firearm and Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, Southampton, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled substances.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 4 March.

Police were called to a property in Warburton Road, Thornhill, at 1.08am on Saturday 25 February. Credit: ITV Meridian

Three men aged 20, 23 and 31, from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of murder and all three have been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

Acting DCI Howard Broadribb is leading the investigation. He said: “No matter how long it takes, our team is determined to make sure those responsible for Mark’s death are brought to justice, both for him and for his family.

“During the weekend, extra officers will remain on patrol in the Thornhill area and the mobile police station is still in place in Warburton Road, so if you have any concerns please speak to them.”

