A man is in custody after a car was driven the wrong way along the M4 as it was being pursued by police.

Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit say they were alerted by Thames Valley Police to a pursuit on the M4 westbound in Berkshire at around 9.30pm on Thursday night (2 March).

The driver, a man in his 50s from Wokingham, then crossed the border into Wiltshire, where the Roads Policing Unit and officers from the Fortitude Team became involved.

Stingers were deployed just after junction 15 for Swindon but Wiltshire Police said the driver avoided these by doing a U-turn.

He was then boxed in by officers and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He was also arrested in connection with multiple offences, including theft, fraud and common assault, across a number of different forces.

A/Insp Will Ayres of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This was an excellent piece of collaborative work between different forces and different units within Wiltshire Police.

“It was an incredibly reckless piece of driving across dozens of miles of motorway and it is fortunate that the driver didn’t cause a collision with a member of the public.

“There can be no excuse for his actions or for failing to stop for police.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…