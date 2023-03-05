Fire investigators say sparks from a chimney are the most likely cause of a blaze that swept through a thatched cottage near Romsey in Hampshire.

At the height of the incident, more than 100 firefighters, officers, and support staff were on scene dealing with the blaze in the village of West Wellow.

Fire Control took the initial 999 call shortly before 10pm on Friday night, and quickly mobilised multiple crews to the scene.

The thatched roof of the house was well alight, but everyone was out of the property as the first firefighters set to work.

A total of 16 fire engines and two water carriers, plus support vehicles including the environmental protection unit, were involved, with firefighters, including personnel from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Area Manager Jason Avery said: “All crews, officers and our Control team worked tremendously hard throughout the incident. I am very proud of them.”

The stop message was received at 0500, with one fire engine remaining on the scene this morning to monitor and dampen down any remaining hotspots.

Thankfully, no one was injured but the house was badly damaged.

The occupiers were alerted by a smoke alarm sounding in the loft space.