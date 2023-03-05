Safety warnings issued ahead of cold snap which may bring snow to the southeast

Health and safety warnings have been issued as the South East prepares for a cold snap this week, and possibly snow.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level two cold weather alert across the region between midnight tonight and 23:59 on Wednesday.

Kent County Council (KCC) is urging residents to look out for vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours as the temperature could plummet to -3C in some areas.

Snowy scenes on the A252 in Kent in 2021

Snow may fall in parts of Kent and Surrey, according to the Met Office.

Areas including Tunbridge Wells, Canterbury, Maidstone and Folkestone could see some light snow.

It's prompted warning from KCC Director of Public Health, Dr Anjan Ghosh, who said; "Cold weather can affect any of us.

"But the elderly and frail, and people with underlying health problems, are at greater risk of its potential impacts, which range from heart attacks and flu to falls, injuries and hypothermia.

“That is why it is vital that during this spell of low temperatures, and icy and frosty conditions, people keep themselves and their homes warm – even if this is just by heating the bedroom and living room.

“We also urge residents to look after vulnerable family and neighbours, and to assist their local community.

The authority has also published tips on how to keep warm:

Try to heat the rooms you use to at least 18°C if you can, as this reduces the risk to health of someone wearing suitable winter clothing.

Overnight, people who are 65 and over or who have pre-existing health conditions, may find bedroom temperatures of at least 18°C are good for their health; this may be less important if you are a healthy adult under-65 and have appropriate clothing and bedding.

If you can’t heat all the rooms you use, heat the living room during the day and your bedroom just before you go to sleep.

Get your heating system and cooking appliances checked and keep your home well ventilated.

If you have an electric blanket, use it as instructed and get it tested every three years. Never use a hot water bottle with an electric blanket.

Do not use a gas cooker or oven to heat your home; it is inefficient and there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning which can kill.

If you are not on mains gas or electricity, make sure you have a good supply of heating oil, LPG or solid fuel so you do not run out in winter.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can."