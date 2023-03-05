Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a Southampton teenager was killed in a crash.

Police were called to Middle Road just after 1am this morning, Sunday March 5 following reports that a black Vauxhall Corsa, travelling south towards Station Road, had collided with parked cars.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: "Three teenage males were in the Corsa.

"One of them, an 18-year-old from Southampton, sadly died.

"His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The two other males suffered serious injuries."

A 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are calling on anyone who saw the collision or moments leading up to it to contact them.