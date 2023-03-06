A driver has reportedly been attacked by another driver while sitting in a queue of traffic on a slip road on the M25.

The victim was driving a red Vauxhall Viva towards the Dartford Tunnel, when he left the motorway on the slip road for Swanley at 11:30am on Saturday. (4 March)

As he was held in a queue at a traffic light, it is alleged another motorist got out of a black Mini and assaulted him.

The victim suffered a facial cut that later required hospital treatment.

Police say a man in his 50s was arrested at the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Lexi Carter, said: "Other motorists were in the queue at the traffic lights and may have witnessed this incident.

"An investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries to contact our appeal line."

Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/40747/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

