An investigation has been launched after the body of a royal python which had been cut in half was found on grass next to a pavement in Oxfordshire.

The RSPCA said the grisly discovery was made by a member of the public who spotted the snake in some grass next to a pavement at the Cuxham Road, Willow Close roundabout at Watlington.

The body was collected by the RSPCA on Thursday 2 March.

RSPCA Inspector Simon Hoggett said: “The circumstances in which this snake was found are very concerning and it appears this snake has been killed as a result of an act of deliberate cruelty, rather than predation by wildlife.

“The snake’s body had been cut in two pieces and was also decapitated; it appears to have been caused by a blunt cut.

“The snake was a royal python and was around three feet long.

“I am investigating this incident and I would like to hear from anyone that may have information in relation to this incident or may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or who knows who owned a snake matching this description.

“I would urge anyone with information which can help my investigation to call me in confidence on 0300 123 8018."

