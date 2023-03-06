Oxford United has paid an emotional tribute to one of its long running supporters who has died at the age of 96.

According to the club, Ron Slater supported the U's since 1950.

Speaking to the club before he died, Ron expressed his love for Oxford United and his first experience of watching the team play.

"I first watched them play at Headington, and that was when they played their first game under floodlights.

"I think that was December 1950.

"When you get to my age, there isn't very much else. But football quite frankly is now my life.

"I love it.

Ron Slater speaking to Oxford United before he passed away

"Coming to the ground, watching the football, it's football all the way from when I get up in the morning to when I go home and go to bed and then dream about it.

"Oxford United forever."

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Oxford United said: " We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of well known supporter Ron Slater at the age of 96."Ron supported the U's since 1950 and watched the first game under floodlights.

"He will be sadly missed by everyone at the club"Rest In Peace 'Rocket Ron'."

