Could Charlton boss Dean Holden become Oxford United's next manager?

Oxford United parted company with manager Karl Robinson a week ago after a nine- match winless run.

After defeat at Lincoln on Saturday the club have stepped up their search for a new boss.

Reports today link Charlton boss Dean Holden is a preferred choice.

The 43-year-old is on a contract until the end of the season having made a promising start at The Valley.

United now sit in 17th place, four points off relegation.

Newspapers have been speculating about Holden but the South London Press say Charlton are yet to be approached.

Former United boss Karl Robinson meanwhile, who lost his job after almost five years in charge, has spoken out about the abuse aimed at his family during his final months at the club.

Karl Robinson Credit: PA

He said his mother had to leave the ground during Oxford's trip to Burton while his daughter had also been targeted.

It's understood the club have been talking to potential candidates but no date has been set to have a new manager in place.