NHS urges Sussex residents to look out for family and friends amid cold weather warning
The NHS is urging people across the South East to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather as temperatures plummet across the region.
The UK Health Security Agency issued a Cold Weather Watch Alert Level 2 for the coming week.
A spokesperson for the NHS in Sussex said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.
“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Try to heat the rooms you use most, such as the living and bedroom, to at least 18°C if you can and keep your bedroom windows closed at night.
“With temperatures set to continue to fall through much of the coming days, we are urging people in Sussex to take extra care of themselves and to check in with their loved ones to ensure they are staying safe and keeping warm."
But help is at hand across the region. Day centres like the one in Sheerness, Kent, run by Age UK Sheppey, give elderly people struggling with the cold somewhere to warm up.
Jim Jeves, general manager of Age UK Sheppey, said: "Some people can't afford to put the heating on at all.
"It's actually cheaper for them to come into our centre, in the warm for the day, and get a hot meal.
He continued: "A lot of people are stuck indoors on their own unable to look after themselves, so getting a hot meal is the most important meal for them.
Ellen Schwartz, Deputy Director of Public Health at Kent County Council, advised people to keep at least one room heated to at least 18 degrees.
She added: "Put multiple layers on. It's not enough just to have a thick coat."
WATCH: Ellen Schwarz, Deputy Director of Public Health at Kent County Council, gives advice on keeping warm.
What else can you do to stay healthy in the cold weather?
Avoid exposure to cold or icy outdoor conditions at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls.
Don’t delay treating minor ailments like colds or sore throats. People can visit their local pharmacist for advice and treatment.
Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.
Wear shoes with good grip when outside to avoid slips and falls on slippery or icy surfaces.
Keep bedroom windows closed at night if possible.
Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.