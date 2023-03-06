The NHS is urging people across the South East to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather as temperatures plummet across the region.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a Cold Weather Watch Alert Level 2 for the coming week.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Sussex said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Try to heat the rooms you use most, such as the living and bedroom, to at least 18°C if you can and keep your bedroom windows closed at night.

“With temperatures set to continue to fall through much of the coming days, we are urging people in Sussex to take extra care of themselves and to check in with their loved ones to ensure they are staying safe and keeping warm."

Snow is expected this week Credit: PA

But help is at hand across the region. Day centres like the one in Sheerness, Kent, run by Age UK Sheppey, give elderly people struggling with the cold somewhere to warm up.

Jim Jeves, general manager of Age UK Sheppey, said: "Some people can't afford to put the heating on at all.

"It's actually cheaper for them to come into our centre, in the warm for the day, and get a hot meal.

He continued: "A lot of people are stuck indoors on their own unable to look after themselves, so getting a hot meal is the most important meal for them.

Ellen Schwartz, Deputy Director of Public Health at Kent County Council, advised people to keep at least one room heated to at least 18 degrees.

She added: "Put multiple layers on. It's not enough just to have a thick coat."

WATCH: Ellen Schwarz, Deputy Director of Public Health at Kent County Council, gives advice on keeping warm.

Play Brightcove video

What else can you do to stay healthy in the cold weather?