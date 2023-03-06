A man has been arrested after a car reported stolen from Blandford in Dorset ended up partially submerged in the River Stour.

A Kia Sportage was seen being driven erratically in Wimborne Road at around 2:20am on Sunday morning. (5 March)

Police reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle but it made off in the direction of the Stour Meadows. It's claimed the car left the road and was found partially submerged in the river.

Fire and ambulance services attended, and a single male occupant was located. He was checked over and hadn't been injured.

It was revealed the vehicle had reportedly been stolen from an address in the town.

An aerial view of the operation to recover the vehicle from the River Stour in Blandford, Dorset. Credit: Danny Howe

A 20-year-old man from Somerton in Somerset was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated taking a vehicle without consent and driving offences.

Sergeant Al Marks, of Dorset Police’s Volume Crime Team, said: “We are continuing to conduct enquiries into this matter, and I am keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist our investigation.

“I am particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…