Video Credit: Modus Film Productions

British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, is transforming a blank car park wall with his signature hand-drawn doodles.

The mural forms part of a street art trail in Ashford, Kent, which involves dozens of different artists.

The UNFRAMED festival is free and begins on March 31, but artists are already transforming the area in the lead up to the event.

Mr Doodle is well known for creating the 12 room Doodle House, which is decorated, inside and out, with his cartoonish style.

He began drawing his monochrome style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, more than two years ago.

The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.

The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.

Mr Doodle transformed the Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles.

His latest creation can be seen in Park Street as part of the mural event.

The artworks are expected to remain in place for a short while after the festival ends, with many continuing to be on show longer term.

The public will be able to pick up a map from Coachworks, Low Key Tap Room, Picturehouse or The Craftship and wander around the town.

Cllr Nathan Iliffe, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Economic Development at Ashford Borough Council said: "I am very excited to welcome so many brilliant artists to Ashford as part of our first ever Mural Festival.

"Murals are an excellent way to showcase creative talent as well as redeveloping blank walls in town centres, making them more attractive and safer spaces to be in.

"I hope that residents and visitors pick up their maps and take part in the trail this April and that people continue to enjoy the works for a long time to come."