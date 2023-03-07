Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after champagne worth more than £1000 was stolen from the Sainsbury's superstore in Camberley.

22 bottles of bubbly including Bollinger, Laurent Perrier, Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, were taken from the supermarket at Watchmoor Park on Monday 20 February, by a man who left without paying.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "While we can appreciate the feeling of wanting to live a champagne lifestyle on lemonade wages, we cannot condone theft and therefore we would like to speak to the individual pictured in this CCTV image about this incident.

"He is described as a white man in his 40s around 5’11” tall.

"He has brown hair flecked with grey, which was slicked back to make it look spiked. He was wearing a dark coat, dark trousers, and black trainers, and has a tattoo on his hand.

"If you know anything that can help us identify this man, please get in touch quoting PR/45230019858 via: surrey.police.uk or calling 101

"If you do not wish to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers instead on 0800 555 111."

