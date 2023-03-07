Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a therapy dog was stolen from its vulnerable owner in Sussex.

The dog, named Dylan was taken at Nisa in The Highway, Moulescoomb, on Tuesday afternoon. (7 March)

Posting on social media, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Can you help us identify this man?

"We’d like to speak to him after a therapy dog named Dylan was stolen from its vulnerable owner at Nisa in The Highway, Moulescoomb, this afternoon.

"Contact us if you can help, quoting serial 603 of 07/03."

