A man and a woman have been charged with murder following the death of a one-year-old boy in Faversham in Kent.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a property in Hernhill on 28 November 2020 following concerns for the welfare of a one-year-old boy.

The child was taken to a local hospital for medical attention and was later pronounced dead.

On the same day, a man and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident. They were both bailed while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death, was completed.

Today (6 March 2023), Jack Benham, of Highstreet Road, Hernhill and Sian Hedges, of Fillace Park, Yelverton, Devon were both charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mr Benham, aged 34 and Ms Hedges, aged 26, were remanded in custody to appear at a hearing before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 8 March.

More follows.