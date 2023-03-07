A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for assault and coercive control in Oxford.

Anthony Sexton, 34, of no fixed abode was found guilty of several other offences at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (3/3).

At the trial, a jury found Sexton unanimously guilty of one count each of; coercive control, actual bodily harm, common assault, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

Between May and July 2022, Sexton coercively controlled a woman repeatedly by making her fear violence causing her to feel anxious and fearful.

Sexton then assaulted a man, causing a broken nose. He also humiliated and controlled the male victim by taking his clothes off and leaving him in just his underwear in a public place.

A few days later Sexton assaulted the man again, as well as the female victim - threatening her with violence. He also damaged items within a property.

Sexton was arrested and charged on 5 August 2022.

Investigating officer, Detective Maya Brien, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: "I am pleased that Sexton has rightly been given a custodial sentence.

"The two victims in this case suffered a great ordeal of abuse, violence and intimidation. Their strength and bravery throughout this case is admirable.

"I hope that this sentence encourages other victims of such offences to come forward, knowing that Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service are dedicated to tackling Domestic Abuse and supporting victims of these offences."