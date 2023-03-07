Mumford & Sons will headline Victorious festival this Summer.

The band will close the festival, which runs over the August Bank Holiday, and it will be their only UK show in 2023.

Jamiroquai and UK rock giants Kasabian will headline the Friday and Saturday ( 25th / 26th August)

Mumford & Sons have celebrated over a decade of success which includes multiple number one albums around the world and sold-out arena tours.

Kasabian will headline the Saturday

The Grammy and BRIT award winning rock band are no strangers to Southsea having performed at local venue Cellars at Eastney in their early years back in 2009.

Speaking about the announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: ‘‘Mumford & Sons strike the perfect balance with the rest of our bookings and the show is going to make for a fantastic finale.

Victorious 2023 is going to be huge and we are honoured that the band will be bringing their only UK show this year to Southsea. We can’t wait for August!"

Natalie Imbruglia is also set to hit the stage at the seafront festival

Other acts for the festival include British Mercury Music Prize winners Alt-J, Ben Howard, DJ legend Pete Tong, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B and many more.

Held in the seaside location of Southsea overlooking the Solent, Victorious Festival is billed as a family friendly festival experience.