Images of tattoos belonging to a woman whose body was washed ashore in Brighton have been released in bid to identify her.

The woman is still to be identified nearly three months after she was found.

Sussex Police say a member of the public raised the alarm shortly after 1.20pm on Tuesday, December 20, when he spotted the body lying at the water's edge at Saltdean.

Extensive enquiries have been made to try to identify her, but police say these have been unsuccessful so far.

A number of tattoos that she had on her arms and legs have been released by officers in a bid to name her.

The force said the woman is white, believed to be aged between 20 and 25, around 5'4" and of slim to medium build.

She was wearing a purple sports bra, dark mauve sports leggings and Converse black boots with the original white trim.

It is not thought that she had been in the water for much more than 24 hours and enquiries with maritime authorities suggest that it is possible that she entered the water further west, with tidal action taking her to Saltdean.

Anyone who recognises the tattoos or has any information about the woman is asked to report to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 598 of 20/12.