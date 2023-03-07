National Highways is warning motorists of potential disruption to journeys tomorrow, Wednesday 8 March, due to predicted heavy snowfall.

The agency, which maintains motorways and major a-roads across England, says motorists should plan ahead before travelling.

It comes as the Met Office updated a yellow warning for heavy snowfall across the South East and parts of the South West, with up to 10cm expected to fall in areas.

The heaviest flurries are expected to fall during rush hour, and will affect roads to the east of the M5 - including the M4, M3, M27 and M40.

Roads in Kent are also likely to be affected. That part of the region recently saw heavy snowfall just before Christmas, bringing roads to a halt.

Current estimations are for accumulations of 2-5cm widely with a chance of 8-10cm on any modest hills (North Wessex Downs, Surrey hills, North Downs).

Any snow will gradually ease after midnight, followed by a cold night with lying snow and icy stretches leading to residual impacts during the morning travel period.

National Highways says motorists should expect the following:

Possible travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

A chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency, is also in force and warns of health risks for vulnerable individuals.

