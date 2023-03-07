Play Brightcove video

People who live in one of Dorset's most famous villages say they are blighted by dog poo.

Residents in Cerne Abbas, home of the giant, are now campaigning for more to be done to encourage dog owners to clear up their animals mess - or prosecute those who refuse to do that.

Regular patrols have been set up, which see locals armed with spray cans, highlight the volume of mess left in the area, as well as the installation of signs.

It follows a shocking incident, which saw a child lose sight in one eye after catching an infection from dog poo.

Karen Burghart, one of those taking to the streets to tackle the problem, told ITV Meridian there is 'no excuse' for owners not to pick up after their pets.

"We've offered help, all sorts of assistance", she said.

"There are gadgets you can buy if you can't bend down, but we are still finding we are getting the issue."

Cerne Abbas is very popular with visiting dog walkers, but what shocked and annoyed many of the residents is that some of the mess is being left by dog owners who live in the village.

"People do not go out with bags in their pocket, they do not go out expecting to pick up - that is some people", Karen added.

"And those two things need to be happening by everybody. If you have a dog, take your bag, watch your dog and pick up."

Despite the 'mess' left around the area, it hasn't stopped locals working to improve the conditions for both residents and wildlife.

Earlier this week a wildlife area was established, including owl and bat boxes - along with a new right of way for pedestrians to enjoy.

Dorset Council said that although there had not been any prosecutions for dog fouling in the county in the past five years, targeted patrols are being carried out to tackle the problem.

