A woman has died at her home two days after being involved in a crash in Didcot which left her with 'minor injuries.'

Emergency services were called to t he Milton Interchange Roundabout at around 11.45am on Friday (3 March) to reports of a collision between a white Peugeot van and a silver Smart ForTwo.

The driver of the Smart ForTwo, a woman in her sixties from Abingdon, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and was discharged.

However she was found dead at her home on Sunday. (5 March)

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Investigating officer PC Alex Manderson of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Abingdon, said: “We are investigating this collision, in which a woman has since sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and they are being supported.

“We are investigating this collision and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.

“We would please ask people to contact us through our online reporting or via 101 quoting reference 43230096553.”

