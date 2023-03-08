A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of a one-year-old baby in Kent.

Alfie Philips died in hospital on November 28, 2020 after police were called to a property in Hernhill near Faversham.

Jack Benham, 34, and Sian Hedges, 26, are alleged to have been in sole charge of Alfie on the night he died.

Detailing the circumstances of his death during a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court, prosecutor Jennifer Knight KC said a pathologist had concluded it resulted from a combination of the 'overwhelming accumulative nature' of his injuries, which included several broken bones, and asphyxiation.

At the time Alfie died, he was staying with his mum and Benham at Benham's home in Hernhill.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the property following concerns for his welfare. He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead.

Both Hedges and Benham were arrested that same day and released on bail pending an investigation into Alfie's death by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

They were both charged on Monday (March 6) with the baby's murder as well as the alternative offence of causing or allowing the death of a child.

During their brief crown court hearing in front of Judge Julian Smith, Hedges of Fillace Park, Yelverton in Devon, appeared via a link with Eastwood Park Prison near Bristol.

Benham, of Highstreet Road, Hernhill, appeared from Elmley Prison on the Isle of Sheppey.

Sitting at desks and wearing grey sweatshirts, they spoke simply to confirm their names.

A trial, expected to last three to four weeks and to be heard by a High Court judge, was fixed to start on October 3.

Hedges and Benham will appear for a further hearing on May 19 when they are expected to enter their pleas.

Both were remanded in custody.

A bail application for Hedges was refused by Judge Smith. One was not made on behalf of Benham.

