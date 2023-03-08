Play Brightcove video

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash at a petrol station in Hampshire.

The collision happened at the BP garage along the A27 between Havant and Emsworth on Tuesday night, March 7.

A small van ended up on top of a car on the forecourt.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said no one was trapped in the vehicles.

A 42-year-old man managed to free himself and was treated by ambulance crews.

Firefighters from Havant and Cosham were called to the scene alongside police.