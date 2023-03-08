A stolen therapy dog has been reunited with his vulnerable owner after a CCTV appeal to find him.

The dog, named Dylan, was stolen from Nisa in The Highway, Moulescoomb, on Tuesday afternoon. (7 March)

Posting on social media, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who contacted us regarding our appeal to find Dylan the therapy dog.

"We received a number of leads which enabled us to locate Dylan and collar the suspect, a man from Brighton, who has been arrested.

"Dylan has since been reunited with his owner and is no doubt receiving lots of love and treats."

