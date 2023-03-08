Your pictures as snow hits part of the South

Snow has hit parts of the South following the coldest night of the year so far.

The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK, according to the Met Office.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for the south and east of England, south Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland until early Thursday.

In Aldershot, Hampshire, Julie Williams took this picture of her back garden.

Snow in Aldershot, Hampshire Credit: Julie Williams

Meanwhile, Sharon Wheeler took this picture in Midhurst, West Sussex.

Snow in Midhurst, West Sussex Credit: Sharon Wheeler

In Newbury in Berkshire, horses grazed in a snowy field, as captured by Natasha Callaway.

Snow in Newbury, Berkshire Credit: Natasha Callaway

Dog walkers were out in the early morning snow on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

Snow in Windsor, Berkshire Credit: PA

There was some snow in Kent too.

Jenny Cairney took this photograph this morning in Tunbridge Wells.

Snow in Tunbridge Wells, Kent Credit: Jenny Cairney

And Michelle Bialogrodska's garden in Haslemere, Surrey was covered too.

Snow in Haslemere, Surrey Credit: Michelle Bialogrodzka

