WATCH: The terrifying moment a man stabs a Southampton student in a bid to be deported from the UK

Shocking footage has been released showing the moment an Iraqi immigrant stabbed a Solent University student because he wanted to be deported from the UK.

Rebaz Mohammed attacked Ellis Wheeler in broad daylight in Hoglands Park in Southampton last December.

In the video released by the Crown Prosecution Service, the 28-year-old is seen approaching the teenager, speaking to him briefly, before stabbing him in the back.

Ellis managed to run away but passed out before being rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery for a collapsed lung.

28-year-old Rebaz Mohammed Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Mohammed appeared at Southampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife blade.

The court heard that Mohammed carried out the attack hoping it would get him deported from the UK, where he had arrived on a small boat.

It's understood Mohammed was living in a hotel in Bournemouth and complained of having no work or money.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment with a four year extended licence.