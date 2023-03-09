Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee talks to concerned garage owners in Southampton.

A garage owner from Southampton has spoken of his devastation after his business was caught up in a spate of arson attacks.

Ian Faulkner, of South Hants Garage Services, said he was 'embarrassed' after three of his customers' cars were set alight in the early hours of Saturday morning (4th March).

Each car was worth thousands of pounds.

He said: "We pride ourselves in looking after our customers and their vehicles and there's something like this which is outside our control."

It's the first time he's experienced anything like this in thirty-four years in business.

The cars at Ian's garage were set alight in a spate of attacks in the early hours of Saturday morning Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ian's not the only one affected.

Fellow garage owner Gurmel Singh is increasingly concerned after other cars were torched in an area outside - but not belonging to - his business.

Gurmel, who runs Taj Auto Tech, said he's reported abandoned vehicles near his business to police on previous occasions.

The business was also the victim of a burglary last year, but Gurmel says that despite providing CCTV footage the police did not investigate.

Gurmel said: "I'm having to be more secure with my cars every night trying to get them all in or park them somewhere else. Asking people to look after them so, yeah, it's a bit scary."

Gurmel Singh is concerned after other cars were torched in an area outside - but not belonging to - his business. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Both Gurmel and Ian are disappointed over the police's response to this latest incident.

Ian said: "They didn't contact me so it was quite a shock when I turned up here (on) Saturday morning.

"(I've heard) nothing at all since... I would have expected at least a courtesy visit really."

Gurmel added: "They don't want to know. If we were to do something ourselves, take control of it, then they would come running."

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: "The arson attacks were initially filed due to a lack of investigative opportunities...but there will now be more enquiries and extra patrols.

"We are aware of the issues in Empress Road and have extensive plans to reduce crime in the area."

Regarding the burglary at Taj Auto Tech, the police says viable lines of enquiry were followed up and the incident has since been filed.