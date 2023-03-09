A bench in Amesbury, built in memory of a BMX rider who died in 2019, has been vandalised.

The memorial bench at the Glenn Collier Skate Park in Southmill Hill was damaged sometime between March 4 and 5.

Flowers that were placed nearby to mark an anniversary had also been thrown on the ground.

PC Thomas Morgan said: "This bench was put in place at the skate park in memory of BMX rider Glenn Collier who died in 2019 and understandably this incident will cause upset to his family and friends and those who use the park regularly.

"Our enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with further information to contact police."

Anyone with information about the incident are being asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230024029.