Police called to college after reports of person with knife inside grounds

Police were called to Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh this afternoon (March 9) after reports of a person with a knife inside the grounds.

Officers attended and worked with staff at the school, however no injuries have been reported and no weapon has been located.

A letter has been sent to parents of pupils at the college which reads: "We are aware that there was an incident at the back of the college this afternoon.

"We followed our lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of our college community.

"The police have reassured us that this was an isolated incident and the college campus is safe.

"Lessons are now continuing as planned and the college is open as normal tomorrow."

Hampshire Police are investigating to establish the exact circumstances of the report.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to call 101 stating the reference number: 44230095510.