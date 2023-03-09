Dorset police officer denies rape and sexual assaults

A serving police officer has pleaded not guilty to the rape and sexual assault of one woman and the sexual assault of another.

Pc Ravi Canhye, who serves with Dorset Police, is alleged to have carried out the offences while he was off duty.

The 46-year-old appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court today (March 9) and denied two charges of rape, one count of attempted rape, three charges of assault of penetration and one of sexual assault against one woman.

These offences are alleged to have taken place between April 8 and 11 2022.

He also pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault of the second woman on April 10 2022.

Judge William Mousley KC adjourned the case for a six-day trial at Winchester Crown Court to start on September 25, and released Pc Canhye on conditional bail until then.

He also set a further preliminary hearing on April 6.

Judge Mousley told the defendant: “Your trial will take place on 25th September at Winchester.

“There will be another hearing on 6th April.

“You must attend those hearings. If you do not, you will be committing a separate offence for which you can be separately punished.

“When it comes to your trial, if you fail to attend, it may go ahead in your absence, which would not be in your interest. I release you on bail.”

A spokesman for Dorset Police said Canhye, of Fernhill Close in Poole, was suspended when the allegations were made and has remained suspended throughout the investigation.

