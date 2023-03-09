Play Brightcove video

A consultation on a trial of traffic filters in Oxford is causing concern amongst some residents and traders.

Under the scheme, six new filters will be introduced in the city. The scheme aims to reduce unnecessary journeys by cars and encourage people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

But the consultation held earlier this year is now in question as some businesses say they've not been asked for their views properly.

The council says more than 6,000 people have already been able to give their views.

The proposed locations for the filters are:

St Cross Road

Thames Street

Hythe Bridge Street

St Clement’s Street, east Oxford

Marston Ferry Road, Marston

Hollow Way, Cowley

The implementation of the trial scheme is being called into question following a freedom of information request.

It's claimed important data was held back from a public consultation, which showed congestion in some parts of the city, like Woodstock and Botley Road, would increase.

Oxfordshire County Council said last year's traffic filters public consultation and decision making process to implement a trial was sound.

It said changes were made to the traffic filters proposal based on people's feedback and it said a monitoring officer is undertaking a review to check procedures were followed correctly.

The spokesman added: "During the trial, monitoring data will be published as soon as possible so respondents will be able to draw on both measured data and their own experiences when giving views on the scheme.

"This will help us to understand the impact of the filters in real time so we can adapt our plans during the trial, where needed, and, together with consultation outcomes, this will help inform the decision on whether to continue with them."

The traffic filters will be equipped with cameras.

The trial is due to start next year.